Altus Spring Break events

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- If you're looking for something fun to do for Spring Break, Altus will be holding three free events next week.

Starting Wednesday, March 21 the 3rd annual Big Truck event in the Western Oklahoma State College parking lot will kick off the festivities.

It will include big trucks, tractors, and special vehicles for visitors to see.

Thursday, March 22 will be the 2nd Annual Keeping Kids Active Field Day in Hightower Park.

On the last day, March 23, visitors will get the chance to watch a free Movie in the Park on a brand new 20-foot screen.

The family-friendly movie, "Leap", will be screened in Hightower Park at 7:30 p.m.

City of Altus Parks and Recreation Director Christopher Griffith said their goal is to increase the quality of life in the community

"We want to provide an active fun activity for people to get out of their homes, especially on spring break when kids are out of school and parents may not know exactly what they want to do with the kids running around the house,” said Griffith. “To be able to get out and have some type of activity and have some fun."

