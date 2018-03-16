Altus Spring Break events - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Altus Spring Break events

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- If you're looking for something fun to do for Spring Break, Altus will be holding three free events next week.
Starting Wednesday, March 21 the 3rd annual Big Truck event in the Western Oklahoma State College parking lot will kick off the festivities.
It will include big trucks, tractors, and special vehicles for visitors to see.
Thursday, March 22 will be the 2nd Annual Keeping Kids Active Field Day in Hightower Park.
On the last day, March 23, visitors will get the chance to watch a free Movie in the Park on a brand new 20-foot screen.
The family-friendly movie, "Leap", will be screened in Hightower Park at 7:30 p.m.
City of Altus Parks and Recreation Director Christopher Griffith said their goal is to increase the quality of life in the community

"We want to provide an active fun activity for people to get out of their homes, especially on spring break when kids are out of school and parents may not know exactly what they want to do with the kids running around the house,” said Griffith. “To be able to get out and have some type of activity and have some fun."

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    •   
Powered by Frankly