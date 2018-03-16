Altus school board announces support for teachers - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Altus school board announces support for teachers

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Altus School Board approved a resolution stating it will support teachers' decision on a walkout at a special school board meeting on Friday afternoon.

Altus teacher Jessica Robinson said she and other teachers in the district wanted to hear that the board supports their teachers when it comes to doing what they feel is necessary. She said they saw the letter of support on Facebook earlier in the week, but the board meeting was different.

"It meant a lot to finally have that weight lifted off so we can enjoy our spring break and work through it,” Robinson said. “And not have that kind of looming over and have somewhat of a plan in place."

The support from the board comes after they didn't mention it at their meeting on Monday. Teachers and students came to the meeting with signs to peacefully protest. Stephen Barnett said they weren't ready to make a decision on Monday.

"We didn't have all the information that we needed,” Barnett said. “We were able to gather more information. We needed to have some meetings with different staff, principals, and then information coming out from the state. We just weren't prepared to do anything on Monday, and now we felt like we were."

Robinson said it's nice to have the favor returned after supporting the district. 

"We feel really passionate about it,” she said. “We think it's our only chance really to get what we need for our kids and our funding."

Altus doesn't have school on April second so the walkout will start on the third for them if it happens.

