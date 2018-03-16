Fire burns shed and damages house in Waurika

WAURIKA, OK (KSWO) - The Waurika Police Department is investigating a fire that burned a shed and caused damage to a house.

The house caught fire, but Waurika firefighters were able to get flames under control. The fire started around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon at Peach and East Monroe streets.

The police department deemed it suspicious and is investigating it and two other small fires that broke out across Waurika on Friday.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.