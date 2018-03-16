Lawton Fort Sill Art council hosts print show

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton's local artists worked together Friday night to ensure area kids still have a way to learn to create.

The Lawton Fort Sill Art Council hosted its second annual print show this evening, putting the area's artists before the community to raise funds.



Prints from several Lawton artists were up for sale, ranging in price from 25 to 250 dollars.



All proceeds went to the Art Council -- so they can continue to provide area kids with free art workshops and classes.



Robert Peterson, one of the artists, said "I think art is equally important to math and social studies and science, and I think that if this is a safe place they can come to, it's a safe place they can learn -- if I can be a part of that by doing a show like this, then it’s a good thing to do.”



The show featured all kinds of work, from still-lifes to portraits -- with subjects including people, animals and much more.



