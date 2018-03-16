Fire burns hundreds of acres near Velma

VELMA, OK (KSWO) - Fire crews were out in force Friday afternoon, working to combat a raging grass fire outside of Velma.

The fire started just before 2 p.m. along Texaco road. It grew rapidly, and every department from Stephens and Jefferson counties were on the scene to battle it.

OHP blocked Highway 7 near the fire, and both nearby houses and Velma-Alma School District were evacuated as crews fought the flames. The fire burned through hundreds of acres, and at least one resident reported damages to their home. High winds and dry conditions made things worse for fire crews as it allowed the fire to spread.

But by 7:30 p.m. crews had brought the blaze under control, and OHP was able to reopen the highway. The cause of the fire and the exact damages remain under investigation.

