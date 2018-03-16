Duncan mayoral candidates speak at forum - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Duncan mayoral candidates speak at forum

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - The two candidates seeking to lead the city of Duncan held a forum Friday night to meet with the community.

The forum was held in the City Council Chambers and allowed Ritchie Dennington and Gene Brown to answer questions and address the people of Duncan.

Ritchie Dennington is the current mayor of Duncan. He was elected in 2015, and is seeking another three-year term.

He says she has unfinished business with the city, and wants to take it even further than he already has.

"Duncan has reached a point where its starting to see some momentum towards some good changes, and I want to continue those changes, he said. And our strong City Manager, she's doing a great job, I want to continue working with her to Improve Duncan,and make it a destination place for people who want to live here."

Dennington is running against Gene Brown, who served as mayor before him.

In 2014, Brown was named Oklahoma Mayor of the Year, and he hopes to serve the city with that same standard of leadership.

"Most people know my background, they know what I stand for: I'm a fair person, I  listen to people  and I want to be a good mayor, and not just for Duncan, he said. There's a lot of ideas and suggestions from other people, and we need to bring those ideas back to Duncan.

Voters will get to decide between Brown and Dennington on April 3.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved

