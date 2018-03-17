Trout fishing tournament benefits Lawton Animal Welfare

MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO) -Many caught their dinner for Saturday at the Trout Fishing Tournament in Medicine Park.



This is the 4th tournament hosted by John McClain, the owner of Little Dam Bait Shop.



Half of the proceeds go back to Lawton Animal Welfare and the other half go to the winners of the tournament. Each fisherman also donated a bag of dog or cat food as well as some dog beds.



Chris Welborn and his grandson Zayde were among the many that caught some trout today. Welborn says the day was all about bonding with his family while teaching his grandchildren how to give back to the community and also a few life lessons.

" Patience for one,' said Welborn. "You have to sit out here for long periods of time and not catch anything. Teaches some discipline. Learning how to tie the knots and set up your pole. It's better than being on a tablet or playing video games all day. You're not inside."



McClain says he came up with this idea because fishing is a good way to make memories with friends and family while helping our furry friends.

"I'd do it everyday if I could afford to," said McClain. "To me, our animals need a home. They need a place to live. They're our four legged buddies. As I get older, I get more attached."



The winner of the tournament took home around $300. Some children who had the most fish also got to take home new rod and reels and tackle boxes.

