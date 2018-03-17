Shooting outside Lawton businesses, no victim found

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A possible victim of a shooting outside multiple Lawton businesses has yet to come forward, according to a police report. The shooting happened just before midnight on Thursday night. Lawton police were called out to Fat Boys Pizza on Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard.

Employees there told police they heard many shots outside in the parking lot area. A bullet even hit a tire of one of the employee's cars. Another employee said he saw 3 to 4 people arguing out front before going inside.

Police found shell casings outside the pizza delivery restaurant and Babalous lounge next door. A revolver was also found in the parking lot. Small blood droplets were on the ground in the parking lot and there were blood smears on a car.

A gunshot victim has not been found in connection to this shooting.

If you have information in relation to this case, call Crimestoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 580-355-INFO.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.