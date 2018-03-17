Saint Patrick's Day at Medicine Park Aquarium

MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO) - Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center hosted a special event in honor of Saint Patrick's Day on Saturday.

Many visitors were dressed in green for the holiday. The aquarium offered fun activities for families and kids including coloring tables, creepy crawly tables and a Leprechaun Scavenger Hunt. Riddles were placed throughout the aquarium and those who could solve them received a "Pot O' Gold" prize.

Visitors also took part in regular viewings at the aquarium like the popular Electric Eels feeding shows.

"We love reaching out to the community and bringing people in,” said Colleen Edwards, education and volunteer manager. “We feel like we have such an incredible aquarium here that's a resource that a lot of people don't know about. When we have a fun event like this it brings in people that may have otherwise not thought to come out and see us."

Edwards said they plan to hold another scavenger hunt for Easter. For more information on that event, you can check out their Facebook page.

