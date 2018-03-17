EZ GO holds fundraiser to benefit March of Dimes - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

EZ GO holds fundraiser to benefit March of Dimes

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- EZ GO held a vendor fundraiser on Saturday to raise money for Lawton's March of Dimes. March of Dimes is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the health of babies by preventing birth defects, infant mortality, and premature birth. Nearly 40 vendors were set up at the event and 10 percent of their proceeds were donated to March of Dimes.

Event organizer Kevin Bodtke said the goal was to raise two thousand dollars for the organization.

"Anytime you can do something to help out the community and help out those a little less fortunate,” said Bodtke. “Any parent that has ever had a sick child or anything that would need a little help we think that's really important. So, we're going to do everything we can to help those families out."

If you would like to donate but missed the event today you can visit any local EZ GO store.

