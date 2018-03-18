Abandoned structure burned to the ground near Sterling - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Abandoned structure burned to the ground near Sterling

7NEWS viewer Karamine Karen Zimmerman snapped a picture of the structure fire off Highway 17 as crews were battling the flames. (Source Karamine Karen Zimmerman) 7NEWS viewer Karamine Karen Zimmerman snapped a picture of the structure fire off Highway 17 as crews were battling the flames. (Source Karamine Karen Zimmerman)

STERLING, OK (KSWO) - Fire crews battled a structure fire out on Highway 17 near Sterling on Sunday. Officials say it happened around 12:15 p.m. An abandoned building close to the road went up in flames. Officials say it has been abandoned for more than 10 years. No word on how the fire started, but the building did burn to the ground.

Sterling, Fletcher, Coxes Store and Elgin Fire departments all assisted in putting the fire out.

The fire did not spread to the grass, thanks to the weather conditions and the response from the firefighters.

