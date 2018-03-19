Oklahoma City still seek suspects in death of 2 men

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma City police say no arrests have been made in the deaths of two men found inside a sport utility vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Police said Monday they are still trying to identify suspects in the deaths of 39-year-old Shaun Ruddle and 23-year-old Cody Dwayne Early, Jr.

The two were found inside a stolen SUV that had crashed into a mailbox Friday morning and police consider the deaths to be homicides.

Police said the SUV had been reported stolen early Thursday in Oklahoma City.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.