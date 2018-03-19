Jefferson County re-instates burn ban

Jefferson County has re-instated a county burn ban which will last for the next week.

The county joins four other counties in the state who have installed their own burn bans. Sixteen counties in western Oklahoma have also been placed under a burn ban by the Governor.

No burning is allowed while the ban is in place. Outdoor grilling is allowed as long as no ground fires are used and welding is allowed with a spotter and ample water supply on hand.

This ban will be in effect for seven days, at that time officials will re-assess the situation and could continue the ban.

