Good Samaritans help Lawton police tackle fleeing suspect

Police attempted to stop Torrey Scallion before he ran away on Sheridan Road on Monday morning. (Source LPD)

Lawton Police were able to take a burglary suspect into custody after a foot chase, and attempted carjacking, with the help of some good Samaritans.

The situation started around 11 Monday morning when officers saw a person who was a suspect in at least one burglary. Officers attempted to talk to the suspect, identified as Torrey Scallion, when he ran from the scene near Sheridan and Cache Road.

Police chased Scallion on foot until he jumped in the back of a vehicle being driven by a woman and attempted to carjack her. The suspect then jumped out of the vehicle and took off again on foot. Police say that is when some good Samaritans tackled the suspect and held him until police arrived to take him into custody.

Police have not said what charges Scallion is facing.

There were no reported injuries during the chase.

