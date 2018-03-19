Lawton woman in jail facing child abuse charges

A Lawton woman is in jail facing felony child abuse charges after her baby was born with multiple drugs in its system.

According to court documents, Chelsea Thompson gave birth to a baby on February 16 at Southwestern Medical Center. Hospital staff discovered that the baby tested positive for multiple substances including opiates, amphetamines and benzodiazepines. The baby was treated for the effects of withdrawals and was placed into protective custody.

Thompson was then brought to the Lawton Police Department on March 15 where, during an interview with detectives, she allegedly admitted to using multiple drugs including meth, morphine and other prescription pills during her pregnancy. She also told detectives she had never received any prenatal care for the extent of the pregnancy.

Thompson is currently in jail facing one felony charge of Child Abuse. Her bond has been set at $50,000. Her next court appearance will be in April.

