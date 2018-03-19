Lawton woman in jail facing child abuse charges - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton woman in jail facing child abuse charges

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
Chelsea Thompson is facing Child Abuse charges after her newborn baby tested positive for multiple drugs. (Source CCDC) Chelsea Thompson is facing Child Abuse charges after her newborn baby tested positive for multiple drugs. (Source CCDC)
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

A Lawton woman is in jail facing felony child abuse charges after her baby was born with multiple drugs in its system.

According to court documents, Chelsea Thompson gave birth to a baby on February 16 at Southwestern Medical Center. Hospital staff discovered that the baby tested positive for multiple substances including opiates, amphetamines and benzodiazepines. The baby was treated for the effects of withdrawals and was placed into protective custody.

Thompson was then brought to the Lawton Police Department on March 15 where, during an interview with detectives, she allegedly admitted to using multiple drugs including meth, morphine and other prescription pills during her pregnancy. She also told detectives she had never received any prenatal care for the extent of the pregnancy.

Thompson is currently in jail facing one felony charge of Child Abuse. Her bond has been set at $50,000. Her next court appearance will be in April.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    •   
Powered by Frankly