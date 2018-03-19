Altus man in jail after 16-year-old suffers gunshot wound - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Altus man in jail after 16-year-old suffers gunshot wound

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Graylan Ninedorf was arrested after an Altus girl suffered a gunshot wound. (Source Altus PD) Graylan Ninedorf was arrested after an Altus girl suffered a gunshot wound. (Source Altus PD)
ALTUS, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

An 18-year-old man was taken into custody on Saturday in Altus after a girl suffered a gunshot wound.

Altus police say they responded to a home in the 500 block of Sleepy Hollow around 11:15 Saturday morning for a report of someone being shot. When they arrived they found the victim, a 16-year-old girl, had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. 

A suspect, 18-year-old Graylan Ninedorf, had fled the scene before police arrived. Police later found Ninedorf at a residence on North Crain Street. Police found a firearm which was believed to have been used in the shooting in a creek behind the original scene.

Officials believe the gunshot was a result of an accidental discharge. 

Ninedorf is being held in the Jackson County Jail on charges of An Adjudicated Delinquent or Youthful Offender in possession of a Firearm and Possession of Marijuana.

The victim's wound was believed to be non-life threatening. She was flown to Oklahoma City for treatment but her current condition is unknown.

