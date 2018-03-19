Sherene Williams announces mayoral bid

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton native and retired Lieutenant Colonel for the U-S Army Sherene Williams announced she is running again for Mayor of Lawton.

Williams last ran in 2015.

She said her plans include improving economic growth, bringing in better jobs and more activities for kids.

“One of the things that I'm focusing on in this particular time for our youth is that we can have our own zoo here in the City of Lawton, also our own amusement center for our children, these are some of the concerns the citizens have,” she said.



Williams also wants to make improvements to the city's infrastructure system.

She works for Lawton Public Schools as a teacher's assistant and stresses education is the key to the future.

She is sticking with her slogan YTCC, or “Yes, the Citizens Can.”

