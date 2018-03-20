Altus PD: Four arrested, connected to gunfire at apartment complex

Altus police took four into custody in connection to reports of gunfire late last week. (Source KSWO)

Altus police have taken four people into custody in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex late last week.

According to officials, police responded to reports of gunfire at the Ridgecrest Apartments in the 1200 block of Springfield Drive around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday. Officers believe two rival gangs had exchanged gunfire, but there were no reports of injuries as a result.

A vehicle was seen leaving the area and police later found that vehicle near the 600 block of Windsor Drive. After a short chase, officers took four people into custody including the drive, Reggie Copeland. Three people, including Copeland, were taken into custody on charges of Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling. A fourth passenger was arrested on multiple warrants.

After getting a search warrant, officers found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, three guns and ammunition which they say is consistent with shell casings found at the crime scene at the Ridgecrest Apartments.

Police expect more charges to be filed against one or more of the suspects.

The identities of the other passengers have not yet been released.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.