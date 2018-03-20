Chickasha Public Schools being investigated for misconduct

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister says the allegations are troubling and requires the investigative ability of the OSBI to dig deeper. (Source KSWO)

The Oklahoma State Department of Education has requested the help of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into grade-tampering allegations in Chickasha.

According to the OSDE, the department has been investigating allegations of misconduct in the Chickasha Public Schools system. They say their investigation found that approximately 5,500 student grades and 18,800 individual assignment grades were overridden and changed in a four-month period from October 2017 to January 2018. They say the amounts of changes were "unexpectedly high." They also say there was a significant discrepancy in the number of times individual teachers logged into the system.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said in a press release that the allegations are "extremely troubling and require the investigative authority of the OSBI."

The OSBI has not released any information about the investigation.

