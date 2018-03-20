FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Casey Burnett

Casey Burnett is a senior at Blair High School. Not only is she the class president, she's the president of the BETA club and vice president of the student council. On top of that, she's the Blair FFA Chapter President and she's running her own cattle operation.

It's not easy to juggle school work, sports, and livestock, but Casey Burnett makes it look easy. She's been involved in 4-H and FFA for about 10 years and she's shown just about everything but she says lambs are her favorite. She went to the Oklahoma Youth Expo last week and placed in all of her classes.

"It was definitely a journey," Burnett said. "I'm sad it's over with, but glad to be back home."

Casey has an extensive resume. She's been active in public speaking, livestock judging, sporting clays, and ag mechanics. Casey also makes quite the hand in her parents steam-cleaning business. But its her cow-calf operation that caught my attention. And the story behind how she started it, is moving.



"My 8th grade year, my dad passed away and being the only heir, I inherited his small cow-calf operation that I still run today," she said. "As a student in high school it's been difficult trying to balance school, FFA, and owning your own business. With farming, its been a challenge, but its definitely been an experience."

Casey's mom and stepdad helped her grow the operation, make profit, and replace worn out equipment along the way. Now, she's planning to attend Oklahoma State University in the fall and major in Ag Business and Ag Economics. She's leaving behind a legacy in Blair, but also, a word of advice for future FFA members:

"Try anything," she said. "Something new, even if it sounds like you wouldn't be interested in it at all, just try it. You never know what will end up being your niche."

Shane Curry is the FFA Advisor in Blair. He says she'll be leaving a very large pair of shoes to fill as Blair's FFA Chapter President when she goes to college.

"She's put in countless hours into making those trophies possible and she deserves it," Curry said. "Anyone you talk to in the community knows how much time she spends at it and she's very deserving of all of those awards."

