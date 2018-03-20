Son of slain Marlow man arrested after six years

Nearly six years after a man was found shot to death in Marlow, prosecutors have charged his son with killing him after taking out a $500,000 dollar life insurance policy on him.

Several neighbors said they didn't even know about the incident because it happened 6 years ago.But one person told me Timothy James Brooks was very quiet, and he would always speak to them. They were surprised after learning what happened.

"We were under the impression that he had committed suicide and so we didn't know any different," said Kelly.



It started back in August of 2012, according to court records 38-years-old James Kyle Brooks visited his father Timothy James Brooks at his home on West Chicksaw Avenue in Marlow.



Investigators said James called 911 and told dispatch his father had shot himself in the abdomen and he checked his pulse while giving him CPR. When Marlow Police arrived at the scene, James was already waiting at the door.

Inside the home they found James' father, Timothy sitting in a chair with a shotgun between his legs pointing towards the ceiling.



James was taken to the police department for questioning.



During the interview James said that his father was sitting in the living room cleaning a shotgun and allegedly talking crazy. He told officers he had been estranged from his father and had not spoken to him in the last year.



Investigators also asked James if his father had a life insurance policy and he told them he did. He said it was either a $250,000 dollars or $500,000 thousand dollars but he was unsure.



OSBI detectives obtained a search warrant in the case in December of 2016 and found James was the only beneficiary, although he told them he was a joint beneficiary with his sister.



Court records show James was the only one paying the premiums each month and he waited a full year to file a claim with the insurance company.



During the investigation OSBI, the Stephen’s County District Attorney’s office, and state medical examiner, determined it was highly unlikely the father shot himself with the shotgun and James staged it to make it look like a suicide.



Residents said Timothy was always quiet and didn't bother anyone.

"He was always in his yard during the spring and the summer. I mean literally picking weeds out one by one with his hands and his yard was always just immaculate and perfect all the time," said Kelly.

James Brooks was arrested in Newcastle on Friday evening. He faces one count of murder in the first degree with deliberate intent. He will be extradited to Stephens County to await his court appearance.

