Spann pleads guilty to charges in Stephens County

A Duncan woman accused of marrying her mother has pleaded guilty to a separate charge.

Misty Spann was accused of marrying her mother, Patricia Spann, in 2016.

According to court records, she pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempting to obtain property by false pretenses in exchange for a 10-year deferred sentence and two years of supervised probation. She will also have to participate in counseling.

She previously pleaded guilty to incest in November, but that plea was withdrawn in January when it was revealed the sentence she was given was not allowed.

Patricia Spann pleaded guilty last week in exchange for a two-year prison sentence and three years probation.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.