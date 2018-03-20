Future Lawton leaders meet with City Council - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Future Lawton leaders meet with City Council

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A group of upcoming Lawton leaders met with some members of the Lawton City Council to learn from the leaders of today.

The Young Professionals of Lawton held their second annual city council Q&A session Tuesday evening.

There they met with council members to discuss several the city's issues -- like supporting local businesses and keeping other companies from leaving.

Young Professionals chair Chase Massie said the meeting was a special event that connected Lawton leadership with the people looking to make a change in the future.

"One of our big focuses is transitioning the leadership and the knowledge from our senior generation, our senior leaders, to our Young Professionals, he said. They are the next generation of leaders, and so it's vital they start getting involved and start having a voice and start becoming aware because it's decisions being made today that are going to affect in the next 10 to 20 years."

More information on the Young Professionals can be found at yplawton.com

