Clean up project along 11th street

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton residents and city officials worked together this afternoon to make sure the town was clean and presentable.

City council members Caleb Davis and Onreka Johnson, along with a group of volunteers, took to 11th street to pick up litter and trash.

The cleanup was a part of the city's "Bag it Up" campaign, which is dedicated caring for and maintaining the city's appearance.

The council members were pleased that the community was happy to step up for their city.

"One of the things that we want is solutions to the challenges facing us, and when the community comes together it makes it all the more better and lets us do what needs to get done, she said.

Davis was likewise happy with the amount of participation

"It's amazing to me, honestly -- it amazes me to see this many people that are willing to give to their community and make it a better place, he said.

The Bag it Up campaign meets every Tuesday at 4 p.m.

More information at Think Lawton Facebook page.

