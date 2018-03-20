Jackson County voters will decide fire department tax proposal - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Jackson County voters will decide fire department tax proposal

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - The Jackson County Board of Commissioners has approved an election for a sales tax dedicated to county fire departments and other programs.

The one-eighth-cent fire tax aims to raise a little over 12 cents for every 100 dollars spent. The money collected would be divided between Jackson County's ten fire departments -- along with the Jackson County EMS, E911 Regional Trust Authority and the Fire Chief's Association. The funds would help departments buy new equipment and protective gear, allow for building construction and would help fund training for new personnel. 

The commissioners decided to add the fire tax to the upcoming June 26th election ballot. If approved, the tax would go into effect in October and last for ten years.

