Lawton woman dies in Tuesday night crash

A Lawton woman has died after a vehicle crash on Tuesday night in Cyril.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Devon Manigault was traveling east on State Highway 19 near the intersection of SH19 and SH277. They say Manigault failed to stop at a stop sign and went airborne. When she landed she went into a broad slide and hit a culvert.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
OHP is continuing to investigate the crash but they do say she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
