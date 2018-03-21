Lawton woman dies in Tuesday night crash

A Lawton woman has died after a vehicle crash on Tuesday night in Cyril.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Devon Manigault was traveling east on State Highway 19 near the intersection of SH19 and SH277. They say Manigault failed to stop at a stop sign and went airborne. When she landed she went into a broad slide and hit a culvert.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

OHP is continuing to investigate the crash but they do say she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.