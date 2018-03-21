UPDATE: Family pet dies in West Lawton apartment fire on Wednesday

A fire broke out at the Winchester Apartments a little after 11 a.m. on Wednesday. (Source KSWO)

A family cat was the only victim of an apartment fire late Wednesday morning on the west side of Lawton.

The Lawton Fire Department was called to the Winchester Apartments on West 82nd Street a little after 11 a.m. When they arrived they found smoke coming from one of the apartments in the complex.

Initial reports said that someone might have been in the apartment but the resident's cat was the only casualty.

Officials said the resident worked from home and was in a back room when his granddaughter yelled that there was a fire. The fire started on the stove and once the resident realized he had no way to douse the flames, they evacuated and alerted neighbors to the fire. The apartment is being considered a total loss. The Red Cross has been called to assist the family with any needs they may have.

Only one apartment was affected by the fire. There were no other reports of injuries.

