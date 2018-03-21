Duncan Public Schools answers questions about the looming teacher walkout

As the threat of a teacher walkout rapidly approaches, one local school district is making sure they are prepared for if, and when, it happens.

Right now Duncan Public School officials are telling parents should be prepared for classes to be suspended from April 2nd through April 13 but if a deal is reached between teachers and legislators, obviously class will be back in session.

If the walkout stays within that time frame, no days will need to be made up. The district has nine inclement weather days and one advocacy day that would be used. If they go over that time frame, they would be forced to make the days up in May.

Parents would not need to worry about feeding their kids during the walkout, there are four locations that any student can be served breakfast and lunch during the walkout.

They also said that graduation would not be affected, meaning all students on pace to graduate when the walkout occurs would still graduate.

As far as sports go, they say all extra-curricular activities for middle and high school students will go on as scheduled.

They are urging anyone with individual questions about how the walkout will affect them or their kids to reach out to the superintendent.

