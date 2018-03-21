Warrant issued for Lawton man in child porn case - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Warrant issued for Lawton man in child porn case

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
Ernest Wiley in facing a felony charge of aggravated possession of child pornography. (Source: Court Documents) Ernest Wiley in facing a felony charge of aggravated possession of child pornography. (Source: Court Documents)
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

A Lawton man is facing child pornography charges after he was linked to an FBI investigation.

52-year-old Ernest Wiley in facing a felony charge of aggravated possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, in mid-February an FBI agent was conducting an online investigation when he came across an IP address which was connected to pictures of child pornography. The agent was able to track the IP address to the home of Wiley which was located in the 7000 block of NW Baldwin in Lawton. The FBI agent contacted the Lawton Police Department and on March 24, the LPD Special Operations Division was able to execute a search warrant on the home. Investigators seized multiple electronic devices and turned them over to the OSBI for further examination.

On that same day, Wiley was interviewed by LPD detectives at the Lawton police station. At the time, Wiley allegedly admitted to looking at pornography but said he never intentionally looked at child porn. The court documents state that the detective working the case found a video on at least one device from Wiley's home which reportedly had a video depicting a nude infant in addition to the hundreds of images originally found by the FBI.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Wiley to face charges.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    •   
Powered by Frankly