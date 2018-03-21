Warrant issued for Lawton man in child porn case

A Lawton man is facing child pornography charges after he was linked to an FBI investigation.

52-year-old Ernest Wiley in facing a felony charge of aggravated possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, in mid-February an FBI agent was conducting an online investigation when he came across an IP address which was connected to pictures of child pornography. The agent was able to track the IP address to the home of Wiley which was located in the 7000 block of NW Baldwin in Lawton. The FBI agent contacted the Lawton Police Department and on March 24, the LPD Special Operations Division was able to execute a search warrant on the home. Investigators seized multiple electronic devices and turned them over to the OSBI for further examination.

On that same day, Wiley was interviewed by LPD detectives at the Lawton police station. At the time, Wiley allegedly admitted to looking at pornography but said he never intentionally looked at child porn. The court documents state that the detective working the case found a video on at least one device from Wiley's home which reportedly had a video depicting a nude infant in addition to the hundreds of images originally found by the FBI.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Wiley to face charges.

