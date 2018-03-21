Police warn people about the dangers of online dating

LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -The Lawton Police Department is warning others about the dangers of meeting people online and going on dates with them.

In the past few months they've seen a couple of incidents involving women meeting men online or through social media, meeting up with them in person, causing other things to happen like harassment, assault, and rape.

Everyday millions of people use online dating sites, and social media to meet others.

"There is nothing really wrong with doing that but just be cautious when you go on social media looking for dates," said Smith.

Chief James Smith said if you meet someone be sure to meet them in a public spot.

"Don't go to their house, don't invite them to your house on the first date," said Smith.

Popular dating apps like Tinder and love sites like Match.com allows you to meet and communicate with people nearby.

Chief Smith said not all dating sites are bad, but sometimes the person on the other side of the connection may not always be looking for love.

" It's a lot of predators out there. People are going out there fishing, looking, and a lot of the times a lot of the people on there are not who they say they are," said Smith.

When it comes to meeting people online and then going out to a bar or club you should never go alone, instead go with friends or make it a double date.

"Go somewhere where you know other people are around so if you feel uncomfortable or things happen you have an outlet, or someone you can tell," said Jenkins.

Always be on the lookout for your surroundings.

"If you go to the bathroom or go to your car or even walk off for a minute take your stuff with your personal belongings, your drink anything that can be manipulated take it with you," said Jenkins.

Police also said you never know what type of background a person has meeting them online.

Just be careful and cautious about who you meet online.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.