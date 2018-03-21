Altus man indicted by federal grand jury for gun possession

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) - An Altus man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for possessing a firearm after a felony conviction.

It stems from Francisco Cantu, Junior's arrest in 2015 in Frederick. Police said he fired shots at a car after fighting with a man. If convicted of the federal crime, Cantu faces no less than five years in prison.

He's currently in the Jackson County Jail facing charges related to a drug bust last November in Altus.

