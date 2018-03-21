Comanche Nation members approve constitution changes - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Comanche Nation members approve constitution changes

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Members of the Comanche Nation have voted to approve a series of changes to the tribe's constitution.

Members, through mail-in ballots counted by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, approved three amendments -- the first of which adjusts the way decisions are made. Until now, decisions were made by council members at a yearly meeting -- but the amendment puts all major decisions up for a vote of the tribe.

The other two amendments clarify the qualifications to run for office in the tribe, and removes the "Chief Executive" title from the tribal Chairman's duties.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

