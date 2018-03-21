Comanche Nation members approve constitution changes

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Members of the Comanche Nation have voted to approve a series of changes to the tribe's constitution.

Members, through mail-in ballots counted by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, approved three amendments -- the first of which adjusts the way decisions are made. Until now, decisions were made by council members at a yearly meeting -- but the amendment puts all major decisions up for a vote of the tribe.

The other two amendments clarify the qualifications to run for office in the tribe, and removes the "Chief Executive" title from the tribal Chairman's duties.

