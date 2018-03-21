Fort Sill Retreat Ceremony for transitioning Brig. Gen.

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) – Wednesday afternoon, Fort Sill said goodbye to one of its own during a special Retreat Ceremony.



The ceremony was held in honor of Brig. Gen. Timothy Sheriff, who is transitioning from his position as the deputy commanding general of the Army National Guard Air Defense Artillery.

During his three-year-tour at Fort Sill, Sheriff oversaw the development of a one-of-a-kind program to train national guard soldiers to command Patriot and THAAD systems.

But while he may be stepping away from the Post, Sheriff's departure is not entirely a bitter one.

"The good thing about the FIRES center of excellence is when you stay an air defender or field artilleryman, you make your way back here at some point,” he said. “So you leave with the thought that 'I'm not leaving, I'm leaving an assignment, and I'm coming back.’"

Sheriff now heads to Anderson, South Carolina, where he will command the 263rd Army Air Missile Defense Command.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.