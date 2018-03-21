Lawton Animal Welfare investigating dog’s death

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton Animal Welfare is trying to determine the cause of a dog's death after it was dumped on the side of a road.



The dog was found on Goodyear Boulevard near Cache road dead inside it's dog house Wednesday morning.



Investigators estimate the dog was between three and five years old and say there were no obvious signs of what happened to it.

Russell Anderson, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, said, "It's heart wrenching and all I want to know is what happened to the dog? What made the dog pass away is all I'm interested in."

Anderson says you can dispose of deceased animals properly at the landfill.



If you know anything about this, he asks that you call (580) 581-3272.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.