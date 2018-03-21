Gabriel's House Academy to help students if teacher walkout happens

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - In just under two weeks, teachers across the state could walk out of class to protest for higher pay and better funding. If that statewide closure happens, an after-school program in Duncan is ready to step up for the students.

Gabriel's House Academy says it will hold extended hours during the teacher walkout to provide a safe place for children during school hours. They hope to give students a place to stay while the schools' doors are closed -- and ease some of the burden from working parents.

Gabriel's House will issue out special pre-enrollment applications for the extended hours on Monday.

