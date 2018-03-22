Mission on Wheels in need of prom attire for area students

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) -A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

Edna Douglas of Altus started Mission on Wheels, a non-profit organization in the trunk of a car almost 21 years ago. Now, she's hoping to inspire others to give and why it means so much to her.

After seeing so many people around Altus who need help, Edna Douglas prayed and felt called to start Mission on Wheels.

"I see people that can't afford this and can't afford that, so I am here to help them," said Douglas.

Although her store has a lot of dresses now, she says they still need more items.

"We need some young men tux," said Douglas. "Young men shoes and shirts and ties. We need some plus sized women prom dresses and we need shoes and jewelry."

Cassandra Stern is one of the many people in Altus that says Douglas changed her life.

"I've been going through a lot," said Stern. "I lost my dad recently and she's been there for me. Before I lost him, she gave us some clothes and stuff like that and for Christmas she blessed me and my kids with Christmas presents."

Douglas says seeing a smile on all of the people she has helped is what makes giving better than receiving.

"I feel so happy I am just overwhelmed," said Douglas. "I just say, Lord I just thank you. Some of them come in and say Ms. Edna, we thank you for blessing us. They hug me and I hug them back. I tell them it's going to be ok."

Douglas hopes everyone remembers as you do some spring cleaning, to give whatever you can to Mission on Wheels.

"I love doing this and I appreciate all of the people that trust in me, to see what I am doing as they donate items like furniture, food and clothing to me," said Douglas. "This is a blessing for me to be able to bless somebody else through other people."

If you would like to donate any gently used or new clothing, furniture or prom dresses and tuxedos to Mission on Wheels you can contact Douglas at 580-649-8620.

