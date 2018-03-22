2 men killed by police in separate Oklahoma shootings

OWASSO, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the fatal shooting of two men by police in separate northeastern Oklahoma cities.

The OSBI says 39-year-old Duane Preciado died after being shot Wednesday night in the Tulsa suburb of Owasso.

The OSBI says Preciado carried an AK-47 as he met two officers responding to a disturbance call about 10:30 p.m., and was shot as he moved toward officers while making threatening comments.

About eight hours earlier in Mannford, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Tulsa, 47-year-old Mark Allen Lunn was shot by officers investigating a report of a suspicious man in a neighborhood.

The OSBI says Lunn was walking away from officers when he pulled a knife from his pants and was shot when he moved toward the officers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.