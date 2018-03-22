UPDATE: Driver airlifted to hospital after semi rolls over in so - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Driver airlifted to hospital after semi rolls over in southern Cotton County

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
A semi truck ran off the highway and rolled over near Highway 65 and Highway 70 in Cotton County (Source KSWO) A semi truck ran off the highway and rolled over near Highway 65 and Highway 70 in Cotton County (Source KSWO)
Two helicopters were on the scene to help free the driver from the truck. (Source KSWO Two helicopters were on the scene to help free the driver from the truck. (Source KSWO
The driver was airlifted from the wreckage after being freed by responders on scene (Source KSWO) The driver was airlifted from the wreckage after being freed by responders on scene (Source KSWO)

The driver of an 18-wheeler had to be extricated from his truck after it crashed in southern Cotton County.

According to OHP, the driver was traveling east towards State Highway 70 on State Highway 65 when he missed the curve and ran off the road, causing the truck to roll over.

Dozens of emergency responders were called to the scene including two medical helicopters, one from Survival Flight in Altus and one from Air Evac in Duncan. The crew from Duncan included a doctor which has been trained in performing field amputations. 

Crews were able to extricate the driver and he was flown to Wichita Falls for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not known at this time. OHP has not confirmed whether an amputation was actually performed at the scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

