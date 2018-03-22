Two Altus men charged with February armed robbery

Derrick Williams and Tomas Hunt are facing multiple charges including one related to an armed robbery. (Source Altus PD)

Altus police have made two arrests in connection to an armed robbery which happened on February 26.

Police say 19-year-old Derrick Lamont Williams III and 20-year-old Tomas Hunt entered the Mr. Bill's convenience store on W. Broadway, one of the men pointed a gun at the clerk while the other stood at the door as a lookout. The two were able to get away with an undetermined amount of money.

Authorities say they received a Crime Stoppers tip which led investigators to the two suspects. The two men were already in the Jackson County Jail on unrelated charges. After being questioned, one of the suspects reportedly admitted to the robbery.

The two men are now facing charges of Robbery with a Firearm and each of their bonds has been set at $150,000.

They are also facing charges related to a recent shooting at the Ridgecrest Apartments, including Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling.

