Two Altus men charged with February armed robbery

Congress has approved a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill that would end the budget battles for now.
Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.
The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.
The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.
Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him.
