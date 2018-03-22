Guthrie cloggers perform at Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Guthrie cloggers perform at Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Veterans got the chance to bust a move on Thursday at Lawton's VA center! The Cottonwood Creek Cloggers from Guthrie were invited to entertain and teach veterans a new form of dance.
Clogging is a type of folk dance in which dancers have two taps on each toe and heel which makes extra sounds tappers wouldn't ordinarily make.

"Dancing and singing is life,” said Barbara Caballero, Cottonwood Creek Cloggers director. “I just think it benefits a person’s body, their mind, spirit and your soul. I mean it gets in your soul and I just want to share that with anyone I can."

Caballero has been clogging for 20 years, however, she says this was her first time performing at a veteran’s center.

She and six other cloggers performed eight different dances to classic songs. They also entertained the audience with singalongs and passed out instruments for the veterans to interact with them.

Caballero said that was her favorite part of the performance---honoring those that have sacrificed for others.

"People who are confined I think they need a little extra boost,” said Caballero. “And if we can walk out of here and we've made those people smile than we've done our job."

Which is what veteran Robert Buckner said he'll always cherish.

"I noticed just everyone here was smiling and enjoying it too,” said Buckner. “So, I think it was really great that they took time to come here for us and it's well appreciated, and we thank them very much for doing that."

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Congress OKs $1.3 trillion budget, averting another shutdown

    Congress OKs $1.3 trillion budget, averting another shutdown

    Friday, March 23 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-03-23 06:18:30 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 6:10 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:10:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speak to reporters about the massive government spending bill moving through Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursd...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speak to reporters about the massive government spending bill moving through Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursd...

    Congress has approved a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill that would end the budget battles for now.

    Congress has approved a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill that would end the budget battles for now.

  • Roommate's mom: Son was in custody until police found bomber

    Roommate's mom: Son was in custody until police found bomber

    Friday, March 23 2018 1:27 AM EDT2018-03-23 05:27:27 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:09:45 GMT
    (Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities surround the home of the Austin bombing suspect Mark Conditt in Pflugerville, Texas, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Authorities say Conditt, a man suspected of planting several deadly bombs in the...(Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities surround the home of the Austin bombing suspect Mark Conditt in Pflugerville, Texas, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Authorities say Conditt, a man suspected of planting several deadly bombs in the...

    The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.

    The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.

  • Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim

    Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim

    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:09 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:09:14 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:09:34 GMT
    (Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...

    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.

    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.

    •   
Powered by Frankly