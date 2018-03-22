Guthrie cloggers perform at Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Veterans got the chance to bust a move on Thursday at Lawton's VA center! The Cottonwood Creek Cloggers from Guthrie were invited to entertain and teach veterans a new form of dance.

Clogging is a type of folk dance in which dancers have two taps on each toe and heel which makes extra sounds tappers wouldn't ordinarily make.

"Dancing and singing is life,” said Barbara Caballero, Cottonwood Creek Cloggers director. “I just think it benefits a person’s body, their mind, spirit and your soul. I mean it gets in your soul and I just want to share that with anyone I can."



Caballero has been clogging for 20 years, however, she says this was her first time performing at a veteran’s center.



She and six other cloggers performed eight different dances to classic songs. They also entertained the audience with singalongs and passed out instruments for the veterans to interact with them.



Caballero said that was her favorite part of the performance---honoring those that have sacrificed for others.



"People who are confined I think they need a little extra boost,” said Caballero. “And if we can walk out of here and we've made those people smile than we've done our job."



Which is what veteran Robert Buckner said he'll always cherish.



"I noticed just everyone here was smiling and enjoying it too,” said Buckner. “So, I think it was really great that they took time to come here for us and it's well appreciated, and we thank them very much for doing that."



