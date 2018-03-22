Mangum Police search for escaped inmate

MANGUM, OK (KSWO) - Police are on the lookout for an inmate they say escaped while working at the Mangum Golf course Thursday.

Authorities say Teddy Ely used a four-wheeler to drive to a farm northwest of Mangum where he stole a 1990 orange single cab Chevy pickup with a short bed.

Police believe he may be headed West on Highway 9 toward Wellington, but there are also reports of him seen turning west on Taft and going south on Louis Tittle past Love's.

Ely is described as six feet tall, with red hair, blue eyes and a tattoo on the front of his neck.

If you see him you're asked to call 911 and not to approach him because it's unknown if he's armed.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.