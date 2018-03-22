Jackson County pasture fire brings in several crews

MARTHA, OK (KSWO) - Several fire crews were called out in Jackson County Thursday afternoon to deal with a fire that sparked near Martha.



Officials say the blaze started in a pasture -- and fire crews worked quickly to save structures, livestock and cattle from the path of the flames.



Today's windy conditions fanned the flames and helped them spread -- but firefighters were able to get the fire under control in a short amount of time.



Among the crews responding were fire departments from Martha, Blair and the Altus Air Force Base.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.