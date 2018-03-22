Air resources help contain fire at Convict Hill

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Several air resources were called out to help with a wildfire that sparked in Stephens County Thursday afternoon.



The fire burned at Convict Hill, just 11 miles southeast of Velma.

Officials say several single engine air tankers, one helicopter and a Bravo Unit, among others, aided ground crews in containing the blaze.



They say the fire burned about 12-hundred acres.

