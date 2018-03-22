LPD honors employees of the year - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

LPD honors employees of the year

(Sgt. Christopher Hally - Source LPD) (Sgt. Christopher Hally - Source LPD)
(Det. Terry Quisenberry - Source LPD) (Det. Terry Quisenberry - Source LPD)
(Lt. Robert Whittington - Source LPD) (Lt. Robert Whittington - Source LPD)
(CO Robert Hempel - Source LPD) (CO Robert Hempel - Source LPD)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is honoring several of its own, congratulating them on winning employee of the year in their divisions.

Sergeant Christopher Hally was awarded Uniformed Officer of the Year for his actions over the past year. Meanwhile, the department's Non-Uniformed Officer of the Year was Detective Terry Quisenberry. Lieutenant Robert Whittington was LPD's Supervisor of the year .Robert Hempel stands recognized as the department's Civilian Employee of the Year.

LPD wants to congratulate all these employees -- and thank them for the work they put in to keeping the city safe.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Congress OKs $1.3 trillion budget, averting another shutdown

    Congress OKs $1.3 trillion budget, averting another shutdown

    Friday, March 23 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-03-23 06:18:30 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 6:10 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:10:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speak to reporters about the massive government spending bill moving through Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursd...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speak to reporters about the massive government spending bill moving through Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursd...

    Congress has approved a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill that would end the budget battles for now.

    Congress has approved a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill that would end the budget battles for now.

  • Roommate's mom: Son was in custody until police found bomber

    Roommate's mom: Son was in custody until police found bomber

    Friday, March 23 2018 1:27 AM EDT2018-03-23 05:27:27 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:09:45 GMT
    (Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities surround the home of the Austin bombing suspect Mark Conditt in Pflugerville, Texas, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Authorities say Conditt, a man suspected of planting several deadly bombs in the...(Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities surround the home of the Austin bombing suspect Mark Conditt in Pflugerville, Texas, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Authorities say Conditt, a man suspected of planting several deadly bombs in the...

    The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.

    The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.

  • Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim

    Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim

    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:09 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:09:14 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:09:34 GMT
    (Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...

    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.

    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.

    •   
Powered by Frankly