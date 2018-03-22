LPD honors employees of the year

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is honoring several of its own, congratulating them on winning employee of the year in their divisions.

Sergeant Christopher Hally was awarded Uniformed Officer of the Year for his actions over the past year. Meanwhile, the department's Non-Uniformed Officer of the Year was Detective Terry Quisenberry. Lieutenant Robert Whittington was LPD's Supervisor of the year .Robert Hempel stands recognized as the department's Civilian Employee of the Year.

LPD wants to congratulate all these employees -- and thank them for the work they put in to keeping the city safe.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.