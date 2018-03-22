UPDATE: Man arrested on child porn warrant

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton man sought by police for possession of child pornography will appear in court next month.



According to court records, 52-year-old Ernest Wiley was arrested Thursday. Authorities say an IP address linked to his home was connected to hundreds of images of child pornography -- and FBI agents seized several electronic devices with the images on them.

Wiley faces charges of aggravated possession of child pornography, and is currently out on a 15-thousand dollar bond. He is set to appear in court near the end of April.

