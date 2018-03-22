UPDATE: Man arrested on child porn warrant

According to court records, 52-year-old Ernest Wiley was arrested Thursday. Authorities say an IP address linked to his home was connected to hundreds of images of child pornography -- and FBI agents seized several electronic devices with the images on them.
Wiley faces charges of aggravated possession of child pornography, and is currently out on a 15-thousand dollar bond. He is set to appear in court near the end of April.
Friday, March 23 2018 1:27 AM EDT2018-03-23 05:27:27 GMT
Friday, March 23 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:09:45 GMT
(Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities surround the home of the Austin bombing suspect Mark Conditt in Pflugerville, Texas, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Authorities say Conditt, a man suspected of planting several deadly bombs in the...
The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.
Thursday, March 22 2018 11:09 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:09:14 GMT
Friday, March 23 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:09:34 GMT
(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...
The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.
Thursday, March 22 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:43:20 GMT
Friday, March 23 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:09:20 GMT
(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). People gather outside the home, Wednesday March 21, 2018, where Stephon Alonzo Clark, 22, was shot and killed by a pair of Sacramento Police officers in Sacramento, Calif. The police said the two officers were responding to...
Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him.
Friday, March 23 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-03-23 06:18:30 GMT
Friday, March 23 2018 6:08 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:08:53 GMT
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speak to reporters about the massive government spending bill moving through Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursd...
Congress has approved a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill that would end the budget battles for now.
Thursday, March 22 2018 5:37 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:37:12 GMT
Friday, March 23 2018 5:49 AM EDT2018-03-23 09:49:50 GMT
(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal af...
Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.
