Woman hopes to keep community garden going

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton woman who plans on taking over the Ranch Oak Community Garden is working to keep it going after being contacted by the city and a member of the neighborhood board.

The community garden started last year, but the community garden manager couldn’t do it again this year. Pattisue MacCord said the garden manager asked her to do it and she was up for the challenge to keep the garden from going away.

Everything seemed to be going well after she got tires and palettes to use as planters   but things turned south when she got a notice from the City of Lawton about how the in-progress garden was looking. She said the city gave her thirty days to get it looking like a garden or she'll receive a fine.

But the problems didn't stop there – while she was being interviewed for this story, a resident pulled up and asked what was going on. They informed her that the Ranch Oak Improvement Community Board didn't hear about her starting a garden in her yard and also didn't approve her calling it "the community garden."

"If you're going to do it, do it and use your own name,” the resident said. “Work with the people in the community too, to have communication."

"I just thought I was doing something good,” MacCord said. “I don't understand it."

MacCord said she had no idea the neighborhood even had a board, and wasn't told about it when she took the garden over. She said she's going to move the garden to her backyard in hopes of resolving some of the issues she's had today.

"I just want it to be a place of peace and love. I just can't deal with such ugliness,” she said. “I just can't deal with that. This is about peace and bringing people together and helping people who need help and can't always help them self."

MacCord plans to continue calling it a "community garden." She's asking for the neighborhood to help her this Saturday with putting dirt in planters. She's also planned a tire painting day for area kids later this month, and next month she's going to have a planting day for the neighborhood if they want to come out.

