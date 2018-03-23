Marlow man with bomb material, copy of Anarchist Cookbook arrested

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A 63-year-old Oklahoma man has been arrested after police said they found bomb-making materials and a copy of "The Anarchist Cookbook" in his hotel room.

Oklahoma County jail records show Richard Paul Holt of Marlow was booked Tuesday on complaints of making a bomb threat and drug possession. He's being held on $8,000 bail. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

Police said officers called to a hotel in Oklahoma City's Bricktown entertainment district found ammunition, primers and a copy of the 1971 book that contains directions on how to make explosives and illegal drugs. The book has been banned in several countries.

The Oklahoman reports a witness told officers Holt made threats to blow things up and that she thought he meant he was going to bomb the hotel.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.