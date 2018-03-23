UPDATE: House fire claims two lives in south Lawton

Two people were pulled from a home after it caught fire a little after noon on Friday. (Source KSWO)

Two people are dead after a house caught fire around 12:45 on Friday afternoon.

One neighbor 7News spoke to said he heard an explosion and ran outside to find the home in the 4500 block of SW G Ave. on fire. He said he told his wife to call 911 and ran to the home to help. He said he was unable to get into the home because at least one of the doors was blocked.

When firefighters arrived on the scene smoke and flames were coming from the home. They were informed that two people could be inside and after making entry, they were able to locate the victims and pull them out of the home. One of the victims was transported to the hospital where they died. The other resident was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said the Medical Examiner was called to the scene.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control after about 30 minutes. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The house is a total loss.

We will have updates from the scene throughout the rest of the night. Stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.