Cache Public Schools preparing for possible teacher walkout

CACHE, OK (KSWO) - The Cache Public Schools District will be extending its school hours starting Monday to prepare in case of a a teacher walkout. A letter was sent home this week to inform parents and teachers about the changes.

They are trying to avoid not having to go to school after May 25th which is their last day of school. Superintendent Chad Hance said parents have already made vacation plans for the summer and by extending their hours so they can meet the requirement of 1080 hours. Parent Samantha Cordray said she is happy the district is being proactive.

”I think it’s very positive that the administrators and the teachers are coming together to make a plan, extend the school days. It’s going to affect people, but it will be minimal I hope," said Cordray.

Samantha Cordray has two kids who attend Cache Middle and high school. She says they want to avoid going to school in June

“Summer is planned to be May 25th and that’s when we made plans for the summer so to extend the school year would mess a lot of people up," said Cordray.

With the new plan school will start at 8 in the morning and end at 4 in the afternoon. Cordray said the changes will be something her daughter Gabrielle has to get use to.

“Usually she is getting on the bus about 7:20, now she is going to be getting on the bus 15 to 20 minutes earlier," said Cordray.

“I mean no one really likes getting up early I kind of have to get up early as it is. I guess waking up earlier kind of messes with me because then I have to go longer during the school day too so it really doesn’t work that well but its going to be good in the long run because I don’t want to go until July," said Cordray.

Superintendent Chad Hance said breakfast serving times will coincide with the early bus routes, and they will be cutting lunch periods from 30 to 25 minutes.

“This whole strike/walk out deal has really put us on edge here. Lots of emotions running high everybody has a different opinion. I’m just trying to make it the least inconvenience that we can by extending our school days and not going into summer months," said Hance.

Hance said accumulating more hours will give them make up days incase the teacher walkout last longer than 10 days.

“Yes we are adding that on there so we can bank those hours to meet the 1080 requirement and by extending the day time 10 days or whatever how many days we are out you know we will have to make those up," said Hance.

If the walkout goes less or longer than 10 days Hance said they will make the necessary changes. Other changes in the plan include the Tardy bell ringing at 8:05 a.m. Car rides being released at 3:50 p.m. and bus riders at 3:45 p.m.



Hance said if you have questions you can contact him.

