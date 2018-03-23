Lawton visitor tries to save house fire victims

The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.
The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.
Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.
Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.
Here are some details, from the significant to the frivolous, combed from the massive omnibus spending bill signed by President Trump Friday.
Here are some details, from the significant to the frivolous, combed from the massive omnibus spending bill signed by President Trump Friday.
Spring is here and many people are starting their gardens across Texoma, but with rain in the forecast one gardener let us know if it’s better to wait or plant now.
Spring is here and many people are starting their gardens across Texoma, but with rain in the forecast one gardener let us know if it’s better to wait or plant now.
The 54th annual Lawton Home and Outdoor Living show kicked off on Friday night at the Great Plains Coliseum and hundreds of people came out to see what the more than 80 vendors have to offer.
The 54th annual Lawton Home and Outdoor Living show kicked off on Friday night at the Great Plains Coliseum and hundreds of people came out to see what the more than 80 vendors have to offer.